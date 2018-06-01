Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt

Pitt set to take on Iowa in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, June 1, 2018, 4:10 p.m.
Wake Forest's Brandon Childress, right, grabs the ball as Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson looks to the basket during the first half Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Pitt men's basketball will return to the ACC-Big Ten Challenge after skipping last season when the Panthers visit Iowa on Nov. 27 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa struggled in the Big Ten regular season last season, finishing 4-14, 14-19 overall. But the Hawkeyes won their first-round game in the conference tournament 96-87 against Illinois before pushing Michigan, the eventual national runner-up, into overtime and losing 77-71.

Pitt finished 8-24, 0-18 in the ACC under former coach Kevin Stallings. First-year coach Jeff Capel welcomes back regular starters Jared Wilson-Frame, Khameron Davis and Terrell Brown, plus semi-regulars Shamiel Stevenson and Kene Chukwuka, incoming freshmen Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson and St. John's transfer Malik Ellison.

Pitt is 2-2 in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge with victories against Maryland in 2016 and Penn State in '13 and losses to Indiana in '14 and Purdue in '15.

The ACC won 11 of 14 games in last year's event.

