Pitt gets verbal commitment from 3-star forward Au'Diese Toney
Updated 1 hour ago
Pitt coach Jeff Capel received a verbal commitment Saturday for of his two remaining open scholarships when forward Au'Diese Toney of Fayetteville, N.C., announced on his Twitter account his intentions to enroll.
Committed‼️ pic.twitter.com/U08k1gsDaF— A.M.T (@thefuturetoney) June 2, 2018
Toney, who was a junior at Trinity Christian School this year, said he plans to reclassify and join Pitt's Class of 2018 that already includes guards Trey McGowens and Xavier Johnson, who have signed letters of intent. Also, former New Mexico State guard Sidy N'Dir has said he will enroll this year as a graduate transfer.
Toney, 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, is a three-star prospect, according to Rivals.com that ranks him the 135th player overall in the nation. He averaged 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists last season at Trinity Christian.
Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.