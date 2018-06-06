Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt

Tight end Will Gragg, a transfer from Arkansas, fills hole on Pitt's roster

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 10:51 a.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi used a familiar talent pool Wednesday to fill a major hole on his roster.

Tight end Will Gragg, a graduate transfer from Arkansas, has enrolled and joined the team with two years of eligibility remaining. He earned his bachelor's degree in recreation and sports management at Arkansas and will pursue graduate studies in Pitt's School of Social Work.

Through most of spring drills, Pitt had only sophomore Tyler Sear and redshirt freshmen Grant Carrigan and Charles Reeves Jr. at tight end after junior Chris Clark, who caught 16 passes last season, left the team.

Gragg played in 10 games for the Razorbacks as a redshirt sophomore last season and caught five passes for 61 yards. He was an all-state player and four-star prospect at Dumas (Ark.) High School.

“Our tight end room just got an immediate infusion of veteran talent,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “He is a tremendously smart and tough competitor who will help us in the run and pass games. Will had a number of options following his graduation from Arkansas, and we're thrilled he picked Pitt to continue his academic and athletic careers.”

Narduzzi repeatedly has used transfers to address deficiences on his roster, most recently with quarterbacks Nathan Peterman (Tennessee) and Max Browne (USC), offensive lineman Brandon Hodges (Texas) and tight end Matt Flanagan (Rutgers).

Gragg's older brother, Chris Gragg, spent the past five seasons as a tight end for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. His cousin, Jarius Wright, played wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings the past six years and recently signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

