Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pitt

Pitt loses director of recruiting Mark Diethorn to Virginia Tech

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 9:54 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Pitt lost an important member of its recruiting team when director of recruiting Mark Diethorn resigned to become director of player personnel with ACC Coastal rival Virginia Tech, his alma mater.

"Mark will serve in a key role for us as our director of player personnel," Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. "His longstanding relationships with coaches across our region and his passion for Virginia Tech are just some of the qualities that made him the right person for us. 'Mark is very bright and talented, but it also became very apparent he shares a vision for the type of young men who will fit at Virginia Tech, in terms of work ethic, talent and their commitment to being successful academically."

Diethorn had been with Pitt since 2012 when he joined the staff as a recruiting assistant. He was assistant director of player personnel when coach Pat Narduzzi promoted Diethorn to director of recruiting in 2015.

A year later, Pitt's 24-man recruiting class was ranked 29th in the nation by Rivals.com, its highest ranking in the past 10 years. It was a jump of 36 places from 2015.

Diethorn was directly involved in planning and executing Pitt's recruiting and personnel strategy, including prospect visits.

Diethorn, 32, started his career in collegiate sports in 2009 as a recruiting assistant at the University of Florida. In his two years with the Gators, Florida had two top-12 recruiting classes and was ranked No. 1 in 2010 by Scout and ESPN.

Last year, Diethorn was a scouting and player personnel intern with the Steelers at their summer training camp, evaluating college prospects under the direction of general manager Kevin Colbert.

Diethorn holds a Master's degree in sport management from Florida and an MBA from Pitt. He earned his B.S. in business information technology from Virginia Tech in 2007.

Diethorn holds a Master's degree in sport management from Florida and an MBA from Pitt. He earned his B.S. in business information technology from Virginia Tech in 2007.

A graduate of Belle Vernon High School, Diethorn is the second member of Pitt's recruiting team with local ties to leave the program in the past two years.

Dann Kabala, who was Pitt's player personnel director and recruiting coordinator, left after the 2016 season and is now the recruiting coordinator at Penn State. Kabala, a Fox Chapel graduate, had been with Pitt since 2012.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me