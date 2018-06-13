Pitt loses director of recruiting Mark Diethorn to Virginia Tech

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt lost an important member of its recruiting team when director of recruiting Mark Diethorn resigned to become director of player personnel with ACC Coastal rival Virginia Tech, his alma mater.

"Mark will serve in a key role for us as our director of player personnel," Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. "His longstanding relationships with coaches across our region and his passion for Virginia Tech are just some of the qualities that made him the right person for us. 'Mark is very bright and talented, but it also became very apparent he shares a vision for the type of young men who will fit at Virginia Tech, in terms of work ethic, talent and their commitment to being successful academically."

Diethorn had been with Pitt since 2012 when he joined the staff as a recruiting assistant. He was assistant director of player personnel when coach Pat Narduzzi promoted Diethorn to director of recruiting in 2015.

A year later, Pitt's 24-man recruiting class was ranked 29th in the nation by Rivals.com, its highest ranking in the past 10 years. It was a jump of 36 places from 2015.

Diethorn was directly involved in planning and executing Pitt's recruiting and personnel strategy, including prospect visits.

Diethorn, 32, started his career in collegiate sports in 2009 as a recruiting assistant at the University of Florida. In his two years with the Gators, Florida had two top-12 recruiting classes and was ranked No. 1 in 2010 by Scout and ESPN.

Last year, Diethorn was a scouting and player personnel intern with the Steelers at their summer training camp, evaluating college prospects under the direction of general manager Kevin Colbert.

Diethorn holds a Master's degree in sport management from Florida and an MBA from Pitt. He earned his B.S. in business information technology from Virginia Tech in 2007.

A graduate of Belle Vernon High School, Diethorn is the second member of Pitt's recruiting team with local ties to leave the program in the past two years.

Dann Kabala, who was Pitt's player personnel director and recruiting coordinator, left after the 2016 season and is now the recruiting coordinator at Penn State. Kabala, a Fox Chapel graduate, had been with Pitt since 2012.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.