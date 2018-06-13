Pitt duo Maldonado, Sabino named to all-region baseball squad

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After strong 2018 seasons, a pair of University of Pittsburgh baseball players have earned ABCA/Rawling All-Region honors.

It was announced Wednesday that Frank Maldonado (outfield) and Liam Sabino (third base) have been named to the second team.

Maldonado, a redshirt senior, hit .300 with 11 doubles, two triples and five home runs. He knocked in 41 runs and recorded a .450 slugging percentage and a .384 on-base percentage.

He had a team-best 21 multi-hit games and had two or more RBI in a game 11 times.

Defensively, Maldonado did not commit an error with two outfield assists and 111 putouts. He concluded his Panthers career with just two errors splitting time between center and right field.

Sabino also was a hitting standout for Pitt as a redshirt junior after missing the 2017 season because of NCAA transfer rules.

He batted .286 with a team-high 17 doubles and 16 home runs. The home run mark ranked him fifth in the ACC.

Sabino had 18 multi-hit games and led the team with 12 multi-RBI contests.

He totaled a team-best 44 RBI with a .595 slugging percentage, which ranked fifth in the ACC and 85th in the country.

The infielder was drafted in the 35th round (1,053rd overall) by the St. Louis Cardinals in last week's Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.