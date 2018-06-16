Pitt offers football scholarship to athlete verbally committed to Virginia
Pitt extended a scholarship offer Saturday to Seneca Milledge, another Florida product who attends Dunbar High School in Fort Myers. He was teammates last season of Pitt freshman wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis.
Milledge, rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com, has verbally committed to Virginia. He also has offers from Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, North Carolina, N.C. State and Rutgers.At 5-foot-6, 166 pounds, Milledge is rated the No. 59 athlete in the nation by Rivals.
Pitt has been recruiting extensively in Florida and has secured a verbal commitment from linebacker Leslie Smith, a three-star from Miami Northwestern High School.
