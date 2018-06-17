Pitt gets five verbal commitments -- all on a busy Sunday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt received its fifth commitment from the Class of 2019 -- all on Sunday -- when defensive end Deandre Jules of Germantown, Md., told coaches he plans to enroll next year.

He joins running back Vincent Davis of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., quarterback Davis Beville of Greenville (S.C.) High School., Miami Northwestern High School defensive tackle Calijah Kancey and defensive back Khadry Jackson of Windermere Prep in Orlando, Fla.

Overall, Pitt has seven verbal commitments from the '19 class, six of whom are rated three-star prospects by Rivals.com. The five who pledged Sunday join linebacker Leslie Smith (also of Miami Northwestern) and junior college tight end Travis Koontz of Ventura (Calif.) Community College.

The only unranked prospect is Jackson, but he has offers from Iowa State, Maryland, Rutgers, Missouri and Nebraska.

Here are the others who pledged Sunday:

• Jules, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, has 10 offers, nine from Power 5 schools, including Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Purdue, Rutgers and Wake Forest. He is ranked 50th among weakside defensive ends in the nation and the 15th overall prospect in Maryland.

• Beville is rated the No. 18 pro-style quarterback in the nation and No. 5 overall prospect in the state by Rivals.com. He brings impressive size (6-foot-6, 205 pounds) to a position that coach Pat Narduzzi likes to restock every year.

Beville has a variety of Power 5 (Northwestern and Rutgers), Group of 6 (Colorado State and Cincinnati) and Ivy League scholarship offers (Yale and Dartmouth).

• Davis, 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, has offers from Bowling Green, Illinois, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Kansas and Kentucky.

• Kancey, 6-foot-1, 265 pounds, is rated the 35th defensive tackle in the nation by Rivals.com. He has offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville, Kansas State, Rutgers and South Carolina.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

2019 | Miami Northwestern DL Calijah Kancey commits to Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/DySGHH71Qs — Rising Stars (@JerryRecruiting) June 16, 2018

Pitt Clearly Is Litt pic.twitter.com/LB0VC02RRe — THE VILLAIN (@_NewEraV_) June 17, 2018