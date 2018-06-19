Pitt QB recruit Davis Beville has 'very high ceiling'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Huddled up and eager for someone to show them the way to the goal line, Greenville's players looked toward quarterback Davis Beville for guidance.

They trailed defending champion Belton-Honea Path, 38-35, with 20 seconds left in South Carolina's 2017 Region 1-AAAA championship game.

Beville, the 6-foot-6 junior quarterback who verbally committed to Pitt on Sunday, retold the story Tuesday afternoon, a rare day off this summer as he prepares for the 2018 season.

“The whole game was back and forth,” he said.

Greenville trailed twice in the game's final six minutes — three times in the second half — but Beville never lost confidence in himself or his teammates.

“We were built for this,” he said. “We prepared the whole year. Everybody was very confident we could do it.”

Especially after Beville calmed everyone in the huddle by saying, “We gotta do this.”

Finally, he threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Mack Braswell to give Greenville the region championship two years after a 1-10 season.

Beville, a three-star prospect, threw for 2,530 yards and 38 touchdowns last season, and he recorded four scores and 415 yards in that game.

About that time, Pitt offensive coordinator Shawn Watson was becoming a semi-regular visitor to the Greenville campus. He offered Beville a scholarship, met with him and his coaches and attended spring practices.

“Coach Watson told him he was their No. 1 guy and (Pitt's coaches) would be with him for the long haul,” Greenville coach David Crane said.

“The No. 1 thing was they made him feel very comfortable throughout the whole process. They never squeezed him, never put a ton of pressure on him.”

So, it was no surprise when Beville verbally committed to Pitt on Sunday — after his third on-campus visit — along with eight other members of the Class of 2019.

“You could see from the get-go they are very genuine people,” said Beville, ranked by Rivals.com as the 18th pro-style quarterback in the nation and the No. 5 overall prospect in South Carolina. “They, obviously, really care about their players.”

Watson and coach Pat Narduzzi are making dramatic changes to Pitt's quarterback depth chart. Losing three quarterbacks inside of one calendar year was the trigger, with Nathan Peterman going to the NFL and Ben DiNucci and Thomas MacVittie transferring.

Narduzzi wanted to make sure he won't get caught short again, so he recruited freshman Nick Patti and junior college transfer Ricky Town to back up starter Kenny Pickett. When Pickett exhausts his eligibility after the 2020 season, he will pass the baton to Patti and/or Beville.

Pitt found their quarterbacks on the transfer market long enough, and the results were mixed. It's time they develop one or three.

Crane is obviously biased, but he's counting on Beville to rise above them all.

“Davis is deceptively very athletic,” Crane said. “Some people don't really know him and see a big, tall 6-6 (205-pound) guy and may think he's a statue (in the pocket), and he's not.”

He said Beville has been electronically timed in the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds. He ran for more than 400 yards last season in South Carolina's second-largest classification.

“He can run, jump and dunk,” Crane said.

Beville has played basketball throughout high school, but he's giving it up this season to focus on football.

Asked what Greenville's basketball coach thought of the idea, Beville said, “He wasn't too happy.”

Beville said he has been a quarterback since pick-up days as a child.

“I was always the all-time quarterback,” he said.

When he enrolled at Greenville as a sophomore in 2016, he immediately won the starting job, throwing for three touchdowns in the opener as a self-described “little, scrawny kid.”

“But I went out there and did my job,” he said.

Greenville won that game, too, with Beville throwing three touchdown passes.

David said he relies on Beville not only for his arm but his mind. With a well-above average score of 27 on the ACT test, Beville is the only quarterback Crane has allowed to call out the protections at the line of scrimmage.

“He's very smart,” Crane said. “You tell him something one time and he has great recall. If you need to come back to him three weeks later, he'll remember.

“I personally think Pittsburgh has hit a home run. With the right development and the right system, he has a very high ceiling.” But what's the rush? “I'm glad to have him back for one more year.”

That year could bring additional offers to add to those already delivered by Pitt, Northwestern, Rutgers, Colorado State, Cincinnati, Dartmouth and Yale. Clemson, Duke, South Carolina and Virginia Tech have shown interest, but without an offer, according to Rivals.com.

“I don't think anything is going to change,” Beville said. “Pitt has been in it from the start. That was a huge factor in my decision. They believe in me.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.comor via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.