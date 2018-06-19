Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Police fatally shoot 17-year-old in East Pittsburgh 
Pitt

Loyalsock DE Bam Brima commits to Pitt; Panthers' list grows to 12

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 7:18 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Pitt continued to recruit defensive players from the Class of 2019 when Bam Brima, an end from Loyalsock High School in Williamsport, announced his commitment Tuesday night on Twitter.

Brima, 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, is Pitt's 12th verbal pledge this year -- all coming in the past 10 days. He is the Panthers' ninth defensive player and fourth defensive end, joining Deandre Jules, Bryce Nelms and Brandon Mack.

Ranked 24th overall in Pennsylvania, Brima also has offers from Rutgers and Syracuse. Brima and linebacker Brandon George of Reading are the only Pennsylvania players to commit to Pitt.

The Panthers' class is ranked 27th in the nation and fifth in the ACC behind Clemson, Miami, Florida State and N.C. State, according to Rivals.com. Brima is the 11th three-star prospect.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

