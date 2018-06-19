Loyalsock DE Bam Brima commits to Pitt; Panthers' list grows to 12
Updated 7 hours ago
Pitt continued to recruit defensive players from the Class of 2019 when Bam Brima, an end from Loyalsock High School in Williamsport, announced his commitment Tuesday night on Twitter.
Brima, 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, is Pitt's 12th verbal pledge this year -- all coming in the past 10 days. He is the Panthers' ninth defensive player and fourth defensive end, joining Deandre Jules, Bryce Nelms and Brandon Mack.
Ranked 24th overall in Pennsylvania, Brima also has offers from Rutgers and Syracuse. Brima and linebacker Brandon George of Reading are the only Pennsylvania players to commit to Pitt.
The Panthers' class is ranked 27th in the nation and fifth in the ACC behind Clemson, Miami, Florida State and N.C. State, according to Rivals.com. Brima is the 11th three-star prospect.
Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.
Beyond blessed to announce that I am officially committed to the University of Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/MUGhHIoGwi— Bam Brima (@BamBrima) June 19, 2018