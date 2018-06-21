Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt

Baseball coach Joe Jordano out at Pitt after 21 seasons

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, June 21, 2018, 9:42 p.m.
Joe Jordano, who won 588 games as the most successful baseball coach in Pitt history, is apparently out after 21 years of leading the program, a source told the Tribune-Review on Thursday night.

Jordano's departure comes only a month after he led Pitt into the ACC Tournament for the first time and recorded victories against Georgia Tech and top-seeded North Carolina.

Pitt lost to Louisville in the ACC semifinals and finished 29-26. The Panthers were 11-19 in the ACC, its most victories since Pitt joined the conference in 2014.

In addition, five Panthers players were selected in the MLB Draft earlier this month.

Before Pitt joined the ACC in 2014, Jordano was coach of the year in the Big East in 2003 and 2014. He also coached at Mercyhurst and has 871 overall victories in more than 1,500 games.

Jordano is the third Pitt coach to leave the university in the past three months. Men's and women's basketball coaches Kevin Stallings and Suzie McConnell-Serio were dismissed in March.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

