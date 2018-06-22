Pitt announces resignation of longtime baseball coach Joe Jordano

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt made the change in leadership atop its baseball program official Friday, releasing a statement from coach Joe Jordano stating he resigned after 21 seasons, 1,112 games and 588 victories.

The statement came one week after he tweeted that he is looking forward to the 2018-19 season.

Really excited about the 2018-19 season. Look forward to leading this group. Very talented SA's combined with an incredible work ethics will produce great results. Improving every day. Greatness does not rest. #H2P — Coach Joe Jordano (@CoachJordano) June 15, 2018

"I am honored to have had the opportunity to lead this program with integrity, passion and love for the past 21 seasons," Jordano said in the statement released by the university. "It was my objective each day to provide an environment to allow our players to achieve a high level of success both on and off the field.

"I am very grateful to my assistant coaches, players and Performance Team members who made my chapter of Pitt baseball a memorable one. Thank you for a great ride. Hail to Pitt!"

The statement did not include any reason for resigning or his plans for the future. Jordano did not respond to a request from the Tribune-Review for further comment.

Jordano, the most successful baseball coach in Pitt history, was hired in November 1997, after 10 seasons at Mercyhurst (1988-97), where he compiled a 283-118 record and was that school's all-time leader in victories.

Overall, Jordano, 55, won 871 games in his career.

He also coached 13 All-Americans, 21 all-region selections, 56 all-conference honorees and 49 players who were drafted by Major League Baseball. Jordano twice was named Big East Coach of the Year (2004 and '13) and also was honored as the Chuck Tanner Collegiate Manager of the Year and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) East Region Coach of the Year in 2010. He is enshrined in three Halls of Fame: Mercyhurst Hall of Fame, Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame and the Pittsburgh chapter of the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame.

Jordano's resignation comes only a month after Pitt's most successful season of five in the ACC when they won 11 of 30 conference games. The Panthers have struggled to compete with some of the traditional ACC powers that have the advantage of holding workouts in warmer weather for longer periods of time.

But none of that mattered through the first two games of the ACC championship last month, when Pitt (29-26 overall) defeated Georgia Tech, 2-1, and top-seed North Carolina, 5-4, to reach the semifinals. It was Pitt's first appearance in the ACC's postseason tournament since joining the conference in 2014.

Jordano is the third Pitt coach to depart in the past three months after men's basketball coach Kevin Stallings and women's basketball coach Suzie McConnell-Serio were dismissed within a month of each other this spring.

Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke has hired six coaches since she was hired March 20, 2017: men's and women's basketball, wrestling, women's soccer, gymnastics and diving.

"For more than two decades, Joe has been the face of Pitt baseball," Lyke said Friday in a statement. "More importantly, he has also been the program's driving spirit.

"On behalf of Pitt Athletics, I want to thank Joe for his tremendous service to the University of Pittsburgh and congratulate him on a truly remarkable run coaching the Panthers.

"He responded to the challenge of moving into the ACC by building a strong and competitive foundation. Our task now is to build upon that foundation and continue our upward climb in the nation's best baseball conference."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.