Jeff Capel, Pitt players head to Washington ... and leave basketballs at home
Updated 46 minutes ago
Before he enters into the serious business of rebuilding the Pitt basketball program, coach Jeff Capel will do something with his team that does not involve a ball.
The team left Friday for a three-day educational trip to Washington, D.C.
Players, coaches and Pitt history professors Rob Ruck and Marcus Rediker will visit the National Museum of African American History & Culture and Arlington National Cemetery. Plus, they will take walking tours of the U.S. Capital and the National Mall and Memorial Park.
“This will be an outstanding opportunity for our team to examine and discuss the people and events that have helped shape our country,” Capel said in a statement. “Understanding the sacrifice others made to improve our country is a powerful experience and our group of guys experiencing it together will help set the tone for the culture we are building here at Pitt.”
