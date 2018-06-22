Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pitt

Jeff Capel, Pitt players head to Washington ... and leave basketballs at home

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, June 22, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel watches the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. Duke won 89-71. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Before he enters into the serious business of rebuilding the Pitt basketball program, coach Jeff Capel will do something with his team that does not involve a ball.

The team left Friday for a three-day educational trip to Washington, D.C.

Players, coaches and Pitt history professors Rob Ruck and Marcus Rediker will visit the National Museum of African American History & Culture and Arlington National Cemetery. Plus, they will take walking tours of the U.S. Capital and the National Mall and Memorial Park.

“This will be an outstanding opportunity for our team to examine and discuss the people and events that have helped shape our country,” Capel said in a statement. “Understanding the sacrifice others made to improve our country is a powerful experience and our group of guys experiencing it together will help set the tone for the culture we are building here at Pitt.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

