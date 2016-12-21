Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Robert Morris

RMU men's basketball tops Buffalo at PPG Paints Arena

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 11:12 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

PITTSBURGH — Kavon Stewart had 18 points and seven assists and Lorenzen Wright Jr. added 12 points, including a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left, and Robert Morris held off Buffalo, 74-71, on Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Buffalo's Blake Hamilton missed a 3 with three seconds left and Aaron Tate grabbed the rebound to seal the win.

Tied at 62-62, Robert Morris shot 10 for 12 from the free-throw line in the final 2:15 of play. Braden Burke tied it at 62-62 for Robert Morris (4-9) with 3:14 to play.

The Colonials led 37-30 at halftime before Buffalo (5-7) went on a 7-0 run tying it on Blake Hamilton's jumper with 17:11 left.

Wright responded with a 3 26 seconds later before Ikenna Smart's layup put the Bulls up 45-40 with 13:47 left.

Hamilton led the Bulls with 24 points and six rebounds, and CJ Massinburg added 13 points.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.