Robert Morris

Robert Morris to build on-campus convocation center
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 10:03 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris head coach Andrew Toole watches from the bench next to Kavon Stewart (right) during the second half against LIU Brooklyn Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at Sewall Center.

Before former Robert Morris president Greg Dell'Omo left in 2015, he talked about wanting to build a new convocation center at the university.

Dell'Omo departed for Rider in June 2015, but before he departed, he got approval from the board of trustees to begin the project.

A university source confirmed to the Tribune-Review that Robert Morris officials are scheduled to announce plans before Thursday's home men's basketball game against Central Connecticut State to build a 4,200-seat facility that will house the men's and women's basketball teams, volleyball and possibly the track team.

A new practice gym for the teams also could be included.

The new facility will be located on campus near Sewall Center, which seats 3,056. It will be used for other functions, including concerts, graduation ceremonies and conventions.

Dell'Omo said in a 2015 story that the success of coach Andy Toole and the men's basketball program in the NCAA and NIT prompted Dell'Omo to build on the team's success.

There is a possibility that during construction, basketball home games could be moved off campus.

The source said funding has been secured for the facility's construction.

There is a video on YouTube looking at a possible design of the new arena. RMU officials have gone to Bowling Green, Monmouth and Campbell universities to get ideas for their facility.

The last two Northeast Conference schools to build new arenas — Monmouth and Quinnipiac — have moved to new conferences.

There are currently no talks about RMU seeking a new conference.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

