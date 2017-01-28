Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Robert Morris

St. Francis (Pa.) pair scores 20 each in overtime win against Robert Morris

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 10:21 p.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

LORETTO — Isaiah Blackmon and Randall Gaskins Jr. scored 20 points each as St. Francis (Pa.) edged away from Robert Morris, 89-83, in overtime Saturday night.

Gaskins fed Blackmon for a 3-pointer that answered a Robert Morris dunk, giving the Red Flash a 73-72 lead early in the overtime, and the teams battled from there with four ties and three lead changes.

Blackmon scored eight points in overtime, including a second 3-pointer for an 85-83 lead, and Deivydas Kuzavas and Jamaal King hit four free throws in the last 11 seconds. Gaskins notched a season high on 8-of-13 shooting.

Josh Nebo scored 15 points with 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Red Flash (9-12, 6-4 Northeast Conference).

Matty McConnell (Chartiers Valley) blocked a Nebo attempt at a layup, and Kavon Stewart scored at the other end to send the game to overtime tied 68-68. McConnell scored 16 to lead the Colonials (7-16, 3-7), Aaron Tate a career-high 15 and Stewart 14.

