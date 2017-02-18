Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Robert Morris

Robert Morris tops CCSU, secures spot in NEC Tournament

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, 8:27 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Isaiah Still scored 22 points with eight rebounds and Robert Morris defeated Central Connecticut State, 74-64, on Saturday.

Still was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line, including 6 of 6 during a 9-0 run that gave the Colonials (11-18, 7-9 Northeast) a 69-54 lead with 30 seconds left. RMU finished 31 of 43 at the line to 13 of 25 for the Blue Devils (5-22, 3-13).

The victory clinched a berth for RMU in the NEC Tournament.

Clive Allen added 12 points and Aaron Tate 10 points and eight rebounds for RMU, which led 36-21 at the half.

The Blue Devils used a 14-0 run to cut the Colonials' lead to five with 15:31 remaining before the Colonials rebuilt a 14-point lead. CCSU's final surge got it within six on Austin Nehls' 3-pointer before the Colonials' clinching run.

Khalen Cumberlander scored 24 points for the Blue Devils with Nehls adding 14.

