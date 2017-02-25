Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Robert Morris

Robert Morris men win behind Still's 28 points

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 7:57 p.m.

Updated 44 minutes ago

MOON TOWNSHIP — Isaiah Still set career highs with six 3-pointers and 28 points, Dachon Burke added 17 points, and Robert Morris ended the season on a three-game winning streak with a 79-72 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

It was the final men's basketball game in Sewall Center, which will be razed in favor of a new arena.

Still made 6 of 7 3s and added six rebounds for the Colonials (13-18, 9-9 Northeast), who ended conference play winning six of their last eight. Sacred Heart (13-18, 8-10) has lost three straight.

The Pioneers led 36-35 at halftime and 52-49 with 13:43 left, but Still capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to give Robert Morris a 57-52 lead with 12:14 remaining. Sacred Heart cut it to 62-59, but Still answered with another 3 and he made two more the rest of the way to keep the Colonels in front and clinch the No. 7 seed in the NEC Tournament.

Joseph Lopez and Quincy McKnight scored 16 apiece for Sacred Heart, with Lopez collecting 10 rebounds and three blocks.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.