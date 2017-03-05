Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Robert Morris women roll into NEC semifinals
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris University's Megan Smith (22) moves the ball down court against Fairleigh Dickinson's Madelyn Comly (1) during RMU's 68-35 win in the NEC Tournament play held at the Sewall Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris University's Head Coach Peter Cinema reacts to a call during RMU's 68-35 win against Fairleigh Dickinson in the NEC Tournament play held at the Sewall Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris University's Jocelyn Jones (1) moves the ball down court during RMU's 68-35 win in the NEC Tournament play held at the Sewall Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris University's Shakema Dashiell (0) eyes up a pass against Fairleigh Dickinson during RMU's 68-35 win in the NEC Tournament play held at the Sewall Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris University's Nia Adams (2) dribbles the ball down court during RMU's 68-35 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in the NEC Tournament play held at the Sewall Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris University's Nneka Ezeigbo (33) shoots the ball guarded by Fairleigh Dickinson's Lauren Francillon (11) during RMU's 68-35 win in the NEC Tournament play held at the Sewall Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris University's Shakema Dashiell (0) reacts after missing a shot during RMU's 68-35 win in the NEC Tournament play held at the Sewall Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris University's Jaclyn Burton-Jones (3) dribbles against Fairleigh Dickinson's Jenna Clark (23) during RMU's 68-35 win in the NEC Tournament play held at the Sewall Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris University's Anna Niki Stamolamprou (4) instructs teammates during RMU's 68-35 win in the NEC Tournament play held at the Sewall Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris University's Shakema Dashiell (0) eyes up a shot guarded by Fairleigh Dickinson's Rainey Cox (12) during RMU's 68-35 win in the NEC Tournament play held at the Sewall Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris University's Anna Niki Stamolamprou (4) dribbles the ball down court pursued by Fairleigh Dickinson's Amina Markovic (13) during RMU's 68-35 win in the NEC Tournament play held at the Sewall Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris University's Anna Niki Stamolamprou (4) collides with Fairleigh Dickinson's Rainey Cox (12) during RMU's 68-35 win in the NEC Tournament play held at the Sewall Center on Sunday, March 5, 2017.

With or without the Northeast Conference Player of the Year, Robert Morris was too much for Fairleigh Dickinson on Sunday in a 68-35 NEC Tournament quarterfinal victory at Sewall Center.

Senior guard Anna Niki Stamolamprou, who scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half, left the game with her third foul with 7:21 remaining in the third quarter.

At that point, Robert Morris led 37-20. Fairleigh Dickinson (8-22) was scoreless for the next six minutes and Robert Morris' lead grew to 52-25 by the end of the quarter.

Junior forward Megan Smith also scored 15 points, with 10 rebounds, to share scoring honors with Stamolamprou. Nadege Pluviose added 13 points.

The game marked the third time in three seasons that Robert Morris eliminated Fairleigh Dickinson in the tournament quarterfinals. Robert Morris advanced to the semifinals for the seventh consecutive season.

The No. 1-seeded Colonials will play the lowest remaining seed Wednesday at Sewall Center.

No. 8 Fairleigh Dickinson's point total was far below its lowest effort of the season (48, four times).

The Colonials (20-10) earned their 10th 20-victory season in program history. They are seeking a return trip to the NCAA Tournament after losing a first-round game to eventual champion Connecticut last season.

Robert Morris controlled the first half from start to finish and took a 34-17 lead into its locker room.

Stamolamprou hit a 3-point shot seconds after the opening tip and finished with 13 points, including two additional 3s. She also was one of four Colonials with two assists in the first two quarters as Robert Morris played without point guard Janee Brown, who sat out with a left ankle injury.

Brown averaged nearly four assists in 26 starts this season.

