Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Robert Morris

Robert Morris women's hockey wins CHA title, qualifies for NCAA Tournament

Staff Reports | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 11:12 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Brittany Howard celebrates her goal against Syracuse in the second period during the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Robert Morris Women's Hockey team celebrates after beating Syracuse in the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Kirsten Welsh raises the CHA Cup after the Colonials beat Syracuse in the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris goaltender Jessica Dodds makes a save on Syracuse's Stephanie Grossi in the second period during the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Jaycee Gebhard watches as Brittany Howard's shot beats Syracuse goaltender Abbey Miller in the second period of the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris captain Rikki Meilleur raises the CHA Cup and celebrates with the team after beating Syracuse the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Maeve Garvey hugs Brittany Howard after beating Syracuse the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Robert Morris women's hockey team celebrates in the locker room after beating Syracuse in the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris goaltender Jessica Dodds makes a save on Syracuse's Stephanie Grossi in the second period during the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Jessica Gazzola (right) celebrates after scoring against Syracuse in the first period. It would be the winning goal during the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Robert Morris won 2-0.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Maggie LaGue gets tangled up with Syracuse's Savannah Rennie in the second period during the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris goaltender Jessica Dodds celebrates after beating Syracuse in the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Anandan Pantaleo defends Syracuse's Larissa Martyniuk in the second period during the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Amanda Pantaleo and Jessica Gazzola kiss the CHA Cup after beating Syracuse in the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Jessica Gazzola scores against Syracuse in the first period. It would be the winning goal during the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Robert Morris women's hockey coach Paul Colontino raises the CHA Cup after the Colonials beat Syracuse, 2-0, in the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Jaycee Gebhard and Amber Rennie celebrate with Brittany Howard after Howard's goal against Syracuse in the second period during the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Robert Morris women's hockey team celebrates after beating Syracuse, 2-0, in the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Robert Morris women's hockey team celebrates in the locker room after beating Syracuse, 2-0, in the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris goaltender Jessica Dodds won the MVP award and the CHA Cup after the Colonials' victory over Syracuse in the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Elijah Milen-Price celebrates with Jessica Gazzola after Gazzola's goal against Syracuse in the first period during the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris celebrates Jessica Gazzola's goal against Syracuse in the first period during the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

Updated 2 hours ago

The ninth-ranked Robert Morris women's hockey team captured its first College Hockey America championship and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament by defeating Syracuse, 2-0, in the conference title game Saturday.

It is the program's first NCAA Tournament berth.

Jessica Gazzloa scored in the first period off assists from Leah Carey and Natalie Fraser for a 1-0 lead. Brittany Howard added an unassisted goal in the second.

That was more than enough for goalie Jessica Dodds, who stopped all 32 shots she faced. Dodds was named the tournament MVP, and Gazzola and Howard were named to the all-tournament team.

Robert Morris (24-4-6) awaits its NCAA Tournament destination.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.