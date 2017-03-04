Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Robert Morris

Robert Morris bounced from NEC Tournament with semifinal loss

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 7:09 p.m.

Updated 46 minutes ago

EMMITSBURG, Md. — Elijah Long scored 22 points, including a decisive 3-pointer in the final minute, and Mount St. Mary's pulled away late for a 75-66 win over Robert Morris on Saturday in the Northeast Conference tournament semifinals.

Long, who added five assists and five rebounds, pulled up from the top of the key and buried a 3 to give the Mountaineers (18-15) a 68-64 lead with 50 seconds left. After both teams made a pair of free throws, Matty McConnell missed a 3 for Robert Morris, and Long's rebound and outlet pass to a streaking Junior Robinson made for an uncontested layup and a 72-66 lead with 24 seconds remaining.

Isaiah Still and McConnell led the Colonials (14-19) with 19 points apiece. McConnell's 3 with 5:47 left capped a quick 5-0 run and gave Robert Morris a 60-58 lead with 5:47 to play, but the Colonials went just 1 for 6 from the field thereafter.

Mount St. Mary's, the No. 1 seed, plays No. 4 seed Saint Francis (Pa.) for the NEC championship Tuesday.

