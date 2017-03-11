Robert Morris women ousted by Wisconsin in 1st round of NCAA

MADISON, Wis. — The Robert Morris women's hockey team's season came to an end Saturday with a 7-0 loss to No. 1 Wisconsin in an NCAA quarterfinal game.

The Badgers asserted themselves early to establish a lead they would never relinquish. Wisconsin scored just 1 minute, 48 seconds into the game, and that turned out to be the winner. The Badgers rolled on their home ice to advance to their fourth straight and 10th overall Frozen Four.

The Colonials kept it close through the first period and headed into the first intermission down 2-0 and trailing in shots 14-8, but the Badgers blew the game open in the second period. The Badgers outshot RMU, 25-2, and scored four goals to put the game out of reach.

Senior Rikki Meilleur and redshirt junior Brittany Howard led RMU with five shots each. Senior Jessica Dodds started in net for Robert Morris but was replaced by sophomore Lauren Bailey midway through the game after Wisconsin's fourth goal.

The Colonials were playing in the program's first NCAA Tournament game after winning their first College Hockey America regular-season title and second tournament title to earn the conference's automatic bid into the Tournament.

Six players scored for the Badgers. The shutout was the 16th of the season and 54th of the career for Wisconsin senior goalie and two-time Patty Kazmaier finalist Ann-Renee Desbiens. The Badgers will face Boston College in the national semifinal Friday.

