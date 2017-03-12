Robert Morris women's basketball clinches return bid to NCAA Tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Robert Morris women's basketball team earned a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, defeating Bryant, 65-52, in the Northeast Conference championship at Sewall Center.

The Colonials (22-10), who lost to eventual national champion Connecticut in the first round last year, have won three of the past four conference championships.

NEC Player of the Year and senior guard Anna Niki Stamolamprou threw the basketball to the Sewall Center rafters when the game ended while fans stormed the court. In her final home game, Stamolamprou led all scorers with 23 points and added nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Rebecca Navarro scored 12 points for the Colonials.

Except for the first three minutes of the first quarter, Robert Morris dominated most of the game.

After the Colonials took a 33-16 halftime lead and stretched it 22 early in the third quarter, Bryant crawled back into contention and trimmed the deficit to 51-43 with 4:02 left in the game.

Mikalah Mulrains's three-point play on an assist from Stamolamprou restored the lead to double digits.

No. 4 seed Bryant (18-14) scored the game's first four points, but Robert Morris took an 8-7 lead on Stamolamprou's jumper with five minutes left in the quarter and was never threatened after that.

The Colonials outscored Bryant, 33-12, to close the half and held a 33-16 lead at intermission.

Stamolamprou recorded team highs in points (12) and rebounds (four) in the first half, but turnovers were the difference. Bryant committed 11 in the first 20 minutes.

Bryant's 16 points represented a low for a Robert Morris opponent in any first half this season, matching Central Connecticut's total in a 62-39 road victory for the Colonials Feb. 18.

The game was the last at Sewall Center, the Colonials' home since 1985. The facility, which has housed Robert Morris men's and women's basketball and women's volleyball, will be razed this summer and replaced by the $50 million UPMC Events Center.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.