Robert Morris

Robert Morris women draw Notre Dame in first round of NCAAs
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, March 13, 2017, 7:54 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Anna Niki Stamolamprou holds the NEC Chmapionship trophy after the Colonials beat Bryant in the NEC championship Sunday, March 12, 2017, at Sewall Center.

The Robert Morris women's basketball team, champion of the Northeast Conference, celebrated twice Monday night. First, they cheered wildly when they found out they won't be playing defending national champion Connecticut in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Then, word came that the Colonials (22-10) will play ACC champion Notre Dame (30-3) on Friday in South Bend, Ind., in this year's first round. It will be Robert Morris' fifth tournament appearance since 2007.

Robert Morris played Connecticut in the first round of last year's tournament and lost 101-49. Since then, UConn stretched its record winning streak to 107 games.

The team gathered to watch the ESPN selection show at the All-Star Sports Bar and Grill in Robinson.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

