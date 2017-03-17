Robert Morris women overwhelmed by Notre Dame in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It wasn't a matter of the stage being too big or the lights too bright.

The 16th-seeded Robert Morris women's basketball team played with passion and poise throughout Friday night's game, at times noticeably more than its top-seeded opponent. The Colonials also kept the score surprisingly close at points in their first-round NCAA Tournament matchup with Notre Dame.

It wasn't until the third quarter that the second-ranked Fighting Irish could exploit their size, speed and homecourt advantages and shake loose for a 79-49 victory at Purcell Pavilion.

RMU senior Anna Niki Stamolamprou led all scorers with 19 points, including a four-point play a minute into the third quarter to pull the Colonials within 42-29.

The Irish (31-3) answered with a 9-2 burst, and RMU could get no closer than 17.

Stamolamprou settles into the Robert Morris record books as the school's career leader in 3-pointers made (283), with five more Friday night, and No. 2 in scoring (1,815) behind fellow Greece native Artemis Spanou (2,124).

Sophomore Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale led four ND players in double figures with 15 points apiece. The nation's No. 2 shooting team converted 52 percent of its shot attempts and outrebounded the smaller Colonials, 52-23.

Each team was without a member of its starting lineup. Robert Morris senior Janee Brown spent her final collegiate game sporting a walking boot on her left leg, the product of a high-ankle sprain suffered Feb. 27 against Farleigh Dickinson.

Notre Dame chose to sit junior starting forward Kathryn Westbeld, who had been in and out of the lineup late in the season with a chronic ankle injury.

The Colonials missed their first nine shots from the field and fell into a 10-0 hole but put together a 10-0 run, fueled by a pair of 3s from Stamolamprou.

The Irish, making their 22nd straight NCAA tourney appearance and sixth in a row as a No. 1 seed, surged with 12 straight points and finished the first quarter up 24-12. RMU connected on four of its 18 shots in the opening period.

Notre Dame fell into an offensive funk in the second quarter, and the Colonials took advantage. When Stamolamprou converted a three-point play 2 minutes, 15 seconds before halftime, RMU was within 35-25.

This was an Irish team that in its most recent game dominated Duke, 84-61, in the ACC Tournament title game. But Notre Dame struggled with the Colonials' pluck until midway through the third quarter.

Ninth-seeded Purdue dispatched No. 8 seed Green Bay, 74-62, in the site opener. That earned the Boilermakers (23-12) a second-round matchup with Notre Dame on Sunday.

Eric Hansen is a freelance writer.