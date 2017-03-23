Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Robert Morris

Robert Morris loses 2 players, gets two recruits
Paul Schofield | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 8:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

On the day Robert Morris announced 6-foot-11 freshman center Braden Burke and 6-1 sophomore guard Jordan Lester were granted their releases from the men's basketball program, the Colonials picked up verbal commitments from 6-6 forward Chris Coalmon of Mt. Vernon Brookville, N.Y., and 6-8 forward Charles Bain of St. John's Northwestern Military Academy, according to a source. Bain is from the Bahamas.

When Coalmon and Bain sign, they will join a recruiting class that includes Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary point guard Jon Williams and Philadelphia Imhotep Charter forward Koby Thomas, who signed in November.

With the two transfers and four graduating seniors (Aaron Tate, Kavon Stewart, Billy Giles and Conrad Stephens) leaving, Robert Morris coach Andy Toole had six scholarships to offer.

Paul Schofield is a staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

