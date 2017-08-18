Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Robert Morris

Robert Morris' Brittany Howard taken 10th overall in NWHL draft

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 11:33 a.m.

Robert Morris women's hockey forward Brittany Howard was drafted No. 10 overall in the NWHL draft Thursday night.

The Buffalo Beauts took Howard as their third pick. Howard led the Colonials in scoring in three of her four seasons with the program. She had 132 points in 107 games, with 54 goals and 78 assists. She had 20 goals and 30 assists last season for Robert Morris, which won the College Hockey America championship and made its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Howard became the first Robert Morris player to be drafted in the professional women's hockey league, which started in 2015.

Former Robert Morris standout and USA women's national team goalie Brianne McLaughlin also played for the Beauts, joining the team and league in its inaugural season. McLaughlin helped lead the Beauts to the NWHL championship last season.

Robert Morris' Maeve Garvey hugs Brittany Howard after beating Syracuse the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Brittany Howard, Robert Morris hockey
Submitted
Robert Morris' Brittany Howard celebrates her goal against Syracuse in the second period during the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
