Some are torn up as Robert Morris' Sewall Center is torn down
Updated 59 minutes ago
OK, now it's real.
The demolition of Robert Morris' Sewall Center began in earnest, with the school's Twitter account posting a photo of the side of the building being torn down.
The site will be home to the new UPMC Events Center , which is slated to open in January 2019.
Sewall Center comes down to make way for the UPMC Events Center. https://t.co/DgexCApm0g pic.twitter.com/bXrH523QcH— Robert Morris Univ. (@RMU) October 27, 2017
Sewall Center, which opened in 1985, might be best remembered in recent history as the site of among college basketball's biggest upsets in NIT history.
No. 8 seed Robert Morris defeated Moon native John Calipari-coached and No. 1 seed Kentucky, 59-57, in the first round of the NIT in March 2013.
The game was played at Sewall Center because Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., was hosting second- and third-round NCAA Tournament games.
Some were feeling a little torn up at the sight of the building being torn down.
All the stuff in the grass? That's ground Chuck. pic.twitter.com/RgrMyBXPvC— Ken Baker (@KM_Bakes) October 27, 2017
Saaaaad— Brianne McLaughlin (@BrianneMcL) October 27, 2017
— Mark Scheig (@markscheig) October 27, 2017
let me buy a piece of the court— mark (@mwetmore27) October 27, 2017
#FBF Looking back at what your Colonials had to say about their favorite Sewall Center moments: https://t.co/cKMNH12ZRb #ColonialPride— RMU Volleyball (@RMUVolleyball) October 27, 2017
We're not crying. You are.Thanks for the memories, Chuck! #ColonialPride https://t.co/Ptblaqoehi— RMU Volleyball (@RMUVolleyball) October 27, 2017
You've been a great , Chuck! Can't wait to see the UPMC Events Center! #ColonialPride https://t.co/jjKW11u0NL— RMU Basketball (@RMUWBasketball) October 27, 2017
Beers school rd, trivia Pub, Ground Round, & now the Sewall Center. The RMU of the mid-late 90s is fading away. Amazing changes & progress! https://t.co/DXnp41iAoW— Adam Prince (@aprince27) October 27, 2017
I'm feeling weirdly nostalgic about the Sewall Center rn— la (@lauramihalcin) October 27, 2017
This is a sad day in RMU history.— Tracy Pancari (@tmpanc) October 27, 2017