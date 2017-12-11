Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Robert Morris

Robert Morris women's hockey ranked ninth in nation

Jerr Dipaola | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 3:09 p.m.
Robert Morris' Brittany Howard celebrates her goal against Syracuse in the second period during the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Brittany Howard celebrates her goal against Syracuse in the second period during the CHA final Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Robert Morris women's hockey team has an early Christmas gift to take into its nearly month-long break.

The Colonials (11-3-3, 5-1-2), who are off until meeting Syracuse on Jan. 5, moved from No. 10 to No. 9 in the United States College Hockey Online rankings, released Monday.

Robert earned the ranking -- its 23rd in 24 weeks -- after playing No. 4 Colgate to a 3-3 tie on Saturday. That game marked the first time since a Dec. 8, 2012, victory against Mercyhurst that Robert Morris earned a point against the nation's No. 4 team.

Robert Morris' Brittany Howard, who has the second-most career points of any active NCAA player (160), is tied for fourth in Division 1 with 17 goals.

