Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Robert Morris

Canisius tops Robert Morris at A.J. Palumbo Center

The Associated Press | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 10:12 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

Isaiah Reese scored 12 of his 18 points after halftime and Jermaine Crumpton scored all 10 after the break as Canisius defeated Robert Morris, 76-62, on Friday night, ending an eight-game road losing streak.

Malik Johnson tossed in 13 points for the Golden Griffins (6-7) and Selvedin Planincic matched his career best with 11 points and swatted a career-best five blocked shots. Canisius shot 55 percent from the floor (31-56) to defeat Robert Morris for the first time in the last six meetings since 1988 in the nonconference series.

Koby Thomas led Robert Morris (6-7) with 20 points with eight rebounds but was the only player to score more than nine as the Colonials were 21 for 57 from the floor (37 percent). The game was the first of four home games the Colonials play at Duquesne's A.J. Palumbo Center while a new arena is being constructed.

The win is the first in seven games this season for Canisius. The road losing streak extended back to February.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.