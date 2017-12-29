Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Robert Morris

Matty McConnell leads Robert Morris to win in NEC opener

The Associated Press | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 7:06 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Chartiers Valley's Matty McConnell scored 18 points, and Robert Morris took over down the stretch to open Northeast Conference play with a 68-54 win over Bryant on Friday, the Bulldogs' ninth straight loss.

Dachone Burke added 15 points and Jon Williams 13 for the Colonials (7-7).

Bosko Kostur's layup with 11 minutes, 45 seconds to play gave Bryant a 44-39 lead, but from that point until a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, the Bulldogs went 1 of 12 with six turnovers.

McConnell started and finished a 10-0 run and after two Bryant free throws. Koby Thomas capped a 6-0 run with a dunk that made it 54-46 for the Colonials with 6:10 left. It was an eight-point game with just over two minutes left when Williams made six straight free throws to begin a 9-0 run.

Robert Morris made 16 of 17 free throws in the second half.

Sebastian Townes had 14 points for the Bulldogs (1-13), who shot just 33 percent, going 4 of 18 from 3-point range.

