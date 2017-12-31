Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Robert Morris

Charles Bain leads Robert Morris past Central Connecticut

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Charles Bain scored a career-high 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting to help Robert Morris to a 71-57 win over Central Connecticut on Sunday.

Dachon Burke added 16 points for Robert Morris (8-7, 2-0 Northeast Conference), and Koby Thomas had nine points. The Colonials were outrebounded 35-30 but forced 16 turnovers and were 25 of 57 from the field (44 percent) while holding Central Connecticut to just 16 field goals.

Robert Morris took the lead for good just five minutes into the game on Malik Petteway's layup to make it 6-4, then pulled away in the second half with a 16-2 run that made it 56-32 with under 10 minutes left to play. Bain had six points during the breakaway run.

Deion Bute got 14 points to lead CCSU (8-7, 1-1) and Mustafa Jones added 12 points.

