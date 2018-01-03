Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Robert Morris

West Allegheny grad Terence Stephens to transfer to Robert Morris

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
West Allegheny's Terence Stephens ran for four touchdowns in the first half against Montour during a Parkway conference game Friday, Oct. 2, 2015. The Indians won 47-14.
Sidney Davis | Trib Total Media
Updated 9 hours ago

Former West Allegheny running back Terence Stephens, who played two football seasons at Bowling Green, announced Wednesday he'll transfer to Robert Morris. The 6-foot-1, 199-pounder appeared in 11 games last season as a sophomore and rushed for 80 yards on 13 carries. He also made two tackles.

Excited to announce that I am committed to Robert Morris University! pic.twitter.com/YMpi6AsmYU

— Terence $tephens(@TerenceSt25) January 3, 2018

Stephens announced his plans to transfer in November. He rushed for 1,413 yards and scored 20 times as a West Allegheny senior in 2015, earning Trib 25 honors. He played both running back and linebacker for the Indians.

I am now officially re-opening the recruiting process for my future college football career. pic.twitter.com/YILFcxihL8

— Terence $tephens(@TerenceSt25) November 29, 2017

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

