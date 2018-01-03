West Allegheny grad Terence Stephens to transfer to Robert Morris
Former West Allegheny running back Terence Stephens, who played two football seasons at Bowling Green, announced Wednesday he'll transfer to Robert Morris. The 6-foot-1, 199-pounder appeared in 11 games last season as a sophomore and rushed for 80 yards on 13 carries. He also made two tackles.
Excited to announce that I am committed to Robert Morris University! pic.twitter.com/YMpi6AsmYU— Terence $tephens(@TerenceSt25) January 3, 2018
Stephens announced his plans to transfer in November. He rushed for 1,413 yards and scored 20 times as a West Allegheny senior in 2015, earning Trib 25 honors. He played both running back and linebacker for the Indians.
I am now officially re-opening the recruiting process for my future college football career. pic.twitter.com/YILFcxihL8— Terence $tephens(@TerenceSt25) November 29, 2017
