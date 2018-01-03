Robert Morris' Ferguson named Atlantic Hockey player of the month
Robert Morris senior Brady Ferguson, who ranks fourth nationally among NCAA scoring leaders, was named Atlantic Hockey player of the month for December.
The Carrollton, Texas, native led the NCAA with 13 points last month: five goals and eight assists in six games.
Congrats to our December monthly award winners: Brady Ferguson, Aidan Pelino, and Luke Santerno! https://t.co/rV7SUIFoOp pic.twitter.com/G7bufmA9LM— Atlantic Hockey (@Atlantic_Hockey) January 3, 2018
Ferguson is tied for fourth among NCAA scorers with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists). Three players are tied for first at 28 points: Western Michigan's Wade Allison, Michigan's Cooper Marody and Notre Dame's Jake Evans.
Ferguson has 145 career points, which leads all active NCAA players.
