Robert Morris

Robert Morris football welcomes 3 transfers

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
West Allegheny's Terence Stephens runs for the first of his four touchdowns against Montour during a Parkway Conference game Friday Oct. 2, 2015. The Indians won 47-14.
Sidney Davis | Trib Total Media
West Allegheny's Terence Stephens runs for the first of his four touchdowns against Montour during a Parkway Conference game Friday Oct. 2, 2015. The Indians won 47-14.
Norwin wide receiver Steve Petrick catches a touchdown pass during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7-on-7 Tournament on July 16, 2015, at Mt. Pleasant’s Viking Stadium.
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Norwin wide receiver Steve Petrick catches a touchdown pass during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7-on-7 Tournament on July 16, 2015, at Mt. Pleasant’s Viking Stadium.

Updated 12 hours ago

New Robert Morris football coach Bernard Clark announced Thursday junior quarterback Caleb Lewis, junior running back Terence Stephens and redshirt sophomore Steve Petrick have transferred to the school. All three are leaving FBS-level programs.

Both Stephens (West Allegheny) and Petrick (Norwin) played in the WPIAL.

Lewis will enroll as a graduate student with two years of eligibility after graduating from LSU in the fall.

Stephens has two years of eligibility while Petrick has three seasons left.

“What all three of them give us is competition,” Clark said. “They're not going to come in here and get the job right away, but they're going to push the guys.

“That's the thing we need more than anything else. The more competition we can create, the more competitive we are on the field with ourselves.”

Lewis is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback from LSU, where he was a back-up for the Tigers.

In his senior season at Victory Christian Academy in Lakeland, Fla., Lewis was named the Class 2A Player of the Year for the second straight season. He completed 159 of 273 passes for 2,613 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Stephens, a 6-1, 200-pound running back who played at Bowling Green, had 26 carries for 121 yards in 20 games.

Petrick played at Norwin before joining the Temple in 2016. After redshirting in his freshman season, Petrick appeared in three games last season — against East Carolina, Tulsa and Notre Dame. He is a 6-5, 250-pound tight end.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter Schofield_Trib.

