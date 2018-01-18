Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Robert Morris

Robert Morris routs Sacred Heart to stay atop NEC

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 8:21 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Dachon Burke scored 19 points, and Robert Morris built a huge halftime lead en route to a 74-60 Northeast Conference win at Sacred Heart on Thursday.

Robert Morris (12-8, 6-1) led 42-20 at halftime.

Matty McConnell chipped in with 16 points for the league-leading Colonials, and Koby Thomas had 10.

Joseph Lopez had 14 of his 18 points in the second half for Sacred Heart (7-13, 2-5) and grabbed 10 rebounds.

McConnell had a pair of 3-pointers as Robert Morris scored the first 14 points of the game. Sacred Heart didn't score until Kinnon LaRose made a free throw more than seven minutes in and didn't make a basket until his layup at the 12:25 mark.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

