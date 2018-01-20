Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Robert Morris

Robert Morris men fall to Wagner

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 8:21 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

NEW YORK — Blake Francis scored 19 points, sparked a breakaway run in the second half and Wagner climbed into a first-place tie in the Northeast Conference with Robert Morris, defeating the Colonials 62-49 on Saturday.

Each team is 6-2 in conference, a game up on the field.

Robert Morris (12-9) was held to eight baskets in 35 tries in the second half and finished the game shooting 27 percent (18 of 66).

Koby Thomas led the Colonials with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Francis scored eight of his points in a 16-5 run as Wagner (13-6) broke open a six-point game to lead by 18, 56-38, with 5 minutes, 40 seconds remaining. The Colonials were held to 2 of 13 from the field, including 0-for-7 shooting from 3, during the more than seven-minute stretch.

JoJo Cooper and Romone Saunders scored 11 points each for Wagner, which has won five of its last six games. Cooper added 12 rebounds and eight assists.

The win gave sixth-year coach Bashir Mason his 100th at Wagner.

