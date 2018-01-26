Robert Morris men use big second-half run to defeat Sacred Heart
PITTSBURGH — Dachon Burke scored 15 points to help Robert Morris beat Sacred Heart, 64-56, on Friday night, and the Colonials stayed tied atop the Northeast Conference.
Robert Morris (13-9, 7-2) rallied in the second half with a 19-2 run that included 15 consecutive points. Leondre Washington scored back-to-back on a layup and a 3-pointer, and Burke added a jumper to cap the run at 61-48 with 2 minutes, 7 seconds left.
Sacred Heart (7-15, 2-7) trailed for most of the second half but stayed close early in the period and briefly took the lead at 46-42 after an 8-0 run. Once the Colonials retook the lead and pulled away, the Pioneers got the deficit no closer than the final margin.
Washington had 11 points, and Koby Thomas had eight points and 11 rebounds for Robert Morris.
Sean Hoehn led Sacred Heart with 17 points, and Kinnon LaRose added 10.