Robert Morris

Robert Morris blows halftime lead, falls in Northeast Conference showdown

Wire Reports | Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, 8:48 p.m.

Leondre Washington scored a career-high 20 points, going 5 of 7 from 3-point range, but Robert Morris blew a 10-point halftime lead and lost 77-64 to visiting Wagner on Sunday in a showdown for first place in the Northeast Conference.

Matty McConnell had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Colonials (13-10, 7-3), and Koby Thomas grabbed nine boards.

Blake Francis scored 21 points with five 3-pointers for Wagner (15-6, 8-2), and JoJo Cooper had 17 points with nine assists.

The Seawolves erased their halftime deficit when Francis made a pair of 3s and Scott added a pair of layups to knot the score at 42.

AJ Sumbry's layup with 14:14 left put Wagner ahead for good.

The Colonials went more than seven minutes without scoring, and Washington's 3 with 7:28 left made it 59-51. Robert Morris never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

