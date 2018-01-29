Weekend College Top 10: Robert Morris women on record run

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. RMU women off to best league start in history

The Colonials forced a season-best 30 turnovers and rolled past Bryant, 72-49, on Saturday. Robert Morris improved to 15-4 overall and 8-0 in the Northeast Conference. Freshman Honoka Ikematsu scored a team-best 16 points, and senior Jocelynne Jones and freshman Megan Callahan had 12 apiece. The Colonials limited Bryant (6-13, 5-3) to 29.8 percent shooting (14 for 47).

2. Wins keep coming for Duquesne women

Junior Chassidy Omogrosso (Blackhawk) had 20 points to lead four Dukes in double figures in a 73-59 victory over St. Bonaventure on Sunday. It was the eighth consecutive win for Duquesne (18-3, 8-0 Atlantic 10), which has won 16 in a row at Palumbo Center dating to last season. Junior Kadri-Ann Lass recorded 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Dukes, who visit Dayton (16-4, 9-0 A-10) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

3. La Roche men push winning streak to nine

Senior Arnes Bajgora (Baldwin) had 28 points on 11-for-15 shooting as the Redhawks clinched a spot in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Tournament with a 78-65 victory at Hilbert on Saturday. Bajgora also had 11 rebounds, becoming the fourth player in school history to eclipse 600 for his career. La Roche (14-5, 11-1) remains tied for first in the conference with Penn State Behrend (16-3, 11-1). The Redhawks won the first matchup, and they meet again Feb. 7.

4. IUP men edge Mercyhurst in final seconds

Sophomore Malik Miller scored on a putback with 2 seconds to go as the Crimson Hawks squeezed past the Lakers, 67-65, on Saturday. IUP (16-5, 12-2 PSAC) became the first team in nine tries to win at Mercyhurst this season. Miller finished with 14 points, and junior Dante Lombardi contributed 20 points and five assists.

5. Mercyhurst women pull another upset, top IUP

Junior Emilee Norris totaled 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Lakers knocked off the sixth-ranked Crimson Hawks, 66-61, in the PSAC on Saturday. Freshman Emily Shopene broke a 59-59 tie on a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left. Junior Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) led IUP (17-2, 15-2) with 21 points. Mercyhurst (8-12, 6-8), which lost 89-38 to the Crimson Hawks earlier this season, upset No. 14 Cal on Jan. 20.

6. Cal (Pa.)'s Parsons flirts with triple-double

Senior Shatara Parsons had 25 points, 11 rebounds and a career-best eight blocks as the Vulcans cruised to a 61-41 victory over Slippery Rock on Saturday in the PSAC. Parsons, who leads the league in scoring at 21.6 points and ranks second with 3.0 blocks, made 12 of 22 field goals. Cal (18-3, 12-2) moved a half-game ahead of IUP in the West standings.

7. Colonials women get better of Penn State in hockey

Junior defender Kirsten Welsh had a goal and two assists to boost Robert Morris past Penn State, 4-2, on Saturday. Senior forward Jessica Gazzola added a goal and an assist for the Colonials (15-6-4, 9-2-3 College Hockey America), who are tied with Mercyhurst for first place in the conference. On Friday, Penn State rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to forge a 2-2 tie. Freshman Natalie Heising scored on the power play with less than two minutes left for the equalizer. Welsh had both goals for Robert Morris. Penn State is 6-12 overall and 3-6 in conference.

8. Pitt swimming and diving dominates invitational

The Panthers women went 5-0 in dual meets in Friday and Saturday's Western Pennsylvania Invitational, defeating Cal (Pa.), Carnegie Mellon, Clarion, Duquesne and St. Francis. Sophomore Madelyn Shaffer set the school record in the 200 butterfly, breaking a mark that had stood since 2008. She also placed first in the 200 free and 500 free for Pitt (15-2). On Friday, senior diver Meme Sharp won both events and broke her school record in the 1-meter. The Panthers men went 2-0 over the weekend, routing CMU and Clarion.

9. Waynesburg senior Knetzer breaks rebounding record

Senior Addy Knetzer (Chartiers-Houston) had nine rebounds Saturday — giving her a program-best 971 for her career — to help the Yellowjackets ease past Thiel, 84-66. Knetzer also scored 19 points, putting her second on the all-time scoring list at 1,482.

10. Chatham defender breaks hockey records

Senior Kasandra Petersen had an assist in the Cougars' 5-2 loss to Neumann on Friday, becoming the school's all-time leader in assists (31) and points (52). Chatham is 3-14-2 on the season.

