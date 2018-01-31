Robert Morris women return to Mid-Major Top 25

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thanks to an impressive start to the 2017-18 basketball season, the Robert Morris women find themselves in the Top 25 of the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 Poll.

The Colonials are ranked No. 24. It's the first time since Dec. 7, 2011 that they've been ranked.

Robert Morris, led by second-year coach Charlie Buscaglia, is the only Northeast Conference (NEC) team recognized, receiving 85 points from the voters.

The Colonials are 16-4 overall and 9-0 in the NEC and are off to one of their best starts in program history.

Defense has been the team's calling card as the Colonials rank 11th nationally in scoring defense (54.7 ppg) and 14th in field goal percentage defense (.353). RMU has held seven opponents below 30 percent shooting — one shy of tying last season's mark of eight — and six opponents to less than 50 points.

The offensive is led by sophomore center Nneka Ezeigbo and senior forward Megan Smith. Ezeigbo, who has seven double-doubles this season, is averaging 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds in 19.3 minutes, while Smith is scoring an average of 10.5 points and has reached double-figures in eight of her last nine games.

Robert Morris begins a three-game road trip Saturday, at Saint Francis. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. opening tip and can be seen on ESPN3.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.