Robert Morris suffers 4th straight loss despite Dachon Burke's 27 points
Updated 11 hours ago
NEW YORK — Dachon Burke scored a career-high 27 points, but Robert Morris fell 77-65 to St. Francis (Brooklyn) on Thursday, the Colonials' fourth straight loss.
St. Francis connected on 15 of 33 3-pointers, and RMU (13-13, 7-6 Northeast Conference) made just 2 of 19.
Jalen Jordan had 21 points for the Terriers (11-14, 8-5), who snapped a three-game losing streak against RMU.
A Chauncey Hawkins 3-pointer sparked a 28-12 run in the first half that put St. Francis up 40-23, and the margin was 43-27 at the break.
The Colonials opened the second half with a 13-7 run to pull within 50-40. St. Francis pushed the lead back to 15 with a quick 6-1 run. A 19-12 RMU run capped by a 3-point play from Matty McConnell brought the Colonials within 8 with 3:29 left, but they could get no closer.
Burke was the only RMU player to score in double figures.