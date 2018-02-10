Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Robert Morris

Robert Morris erupts against LIU Brooklyn to snap 4-game skid

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 8:12 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

NEW YORK — Dachon Burke scored 29 points, Matty McConnell added 23 — both career highs — and the pair combined for seven 3-pointers as Robert Morris beat LIU Brooklyn, 96-82, on Saturday to snap a four-game slide.

The 96 points are the most scored in eight seasons under Andrew Toole.

Charles Bain added 14 points for Robert Morris (14-13, 8-6 Northeast Conference) and Koby Thomas 11. The Colonials shoot 59.6 percent (31 for 52) from the floor, making 10 of 15 from beyond the arc.

Burke scored 13 of Robert Morris' first 28 points and he finished 11 of 16 from the field.

Joel Hernandez scored 23 points for LIU Brooklyn (13-14, 8-6). Jeannette product Julian Batts made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and Raiquan Clark had 16 points and seven rebounds.

The teams combined for 69 field-goal attempts, making 46.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me