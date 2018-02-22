Turnovers doom Robert Morris in loss to Mount St. Mary's
Updated 13 hours ago
EMMITSBURG, Md. — Robert Morris turned the ball over 19 times and lost 72-53 at Mount St. Mary's in a Northeast Conference game Thursday.
Dachon Burke led the Colonials (15-15, 9-8) with 16 points. Matty McConnell added 14 points, and Koby Thomas grabbed 10 rebounds.
Chris Wray scored 16 points and led five teammates into double-figure scoring for Mount St. Mary's (17-13, 11-6), which completed a season sweep of RMU.
The win gave Mountaineers coach Jamion Christian his 100th career victory, becoming the third coach in school history to accomplish that feat, joining Jim Phelan and Art Malloy.
Mount St. Mary's had nine 3-pointers, and with 306 3-pointers made this season, the Mountaineers are five shy of breaking LIU Brooklyn's NEC record of 310.
Jonah Antonio, Junior Robinson and Greg Alexander each had 11 points. Robinson added to his school record total for points in a season (666), the most since the school moved to Division I.
The Colonials finish the regular season at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Francis (Pa.).