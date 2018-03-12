Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Robert Morris

Former Tennessee AD Currie to be resident at Robert Morris

The Associated Press | Monday, March 12, 2018, 8:12 a.m.
Tennessee athletic director, John Currie, is seen before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee athletic director, John Currie, is seen before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Updated 22 hours ago

Robert Morris University says former Tennessee athletic director John Currie will serve as executive-in-residence for a week at its business school.

Currie was suspended with pay by Tennessee on Dec. 1 in the midst of a search for a football coach, pending an investigation into termination for cause.

Robert Morris says Currie will participate in sport management courses, meet with RMU's sports management advisory board, and interact with other university faculty and staff while at the school's campus in Moon Township.

Currie was the athletic director at Kansas State before taking over at Tennessee last year. He was in the job for eight months before he was removed during a search for a replacement for former football coach Butch Jones and replaced with Philip Fulmer.

“I've known John Currie since he was the athletic director at Kansas State University. Learning from someone with his achievements and experience will be invaluable to our students,” Robert Morris President Chris Howard said in a statement. Howard is also a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Before becoming AD a Kansas State in 2009, Currie served in a variety of roles at Tennessee, including executive associate athletics director. He began his career in athletic administration at Wake Forest, his alma mater, in 1993.

“I have extraordinary respect for Dr. Howard and I am very impressed at what RMU is achieving under his guidance,” Currie said. “I'm looking forward to getting to know the university's leadership and spending time in the wonderful city of Pittsburgh.”

Currie is still collecting on a five-year contract worth at least $900,000 annually, and his buyout terms indicated he'd be owed $5.5 million if he got fired without cause. If Currie is terminated for cause, the school would not owe him anything.

Tennessee suspended Currie during a coaching search that became a national embarrassment for the school, starting with a fan revolt against the hiring of former Rutgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano, who is currently defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Currie and the Volunteers were then turned down by several other coaches, including Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State and Dave Doeren from North Carolina State, over the course of several days.

After meeting with Washington State coach Mike Leach in California, Currie returned to Knoxville and was replaced the next day and suspended by university chancellor Beverly Davenport.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me