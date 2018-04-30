Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Robert Morris

RMU's Burke officially transfers to Nebraska

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Monday, April 30, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
Robert Morris' Isaiah Still celebrates with Dachon Burke after defeating Duquesne Tuesday Dec. 6, 2016, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Robert Morris' Isaiah Still celebrates with Dachon Burke after defeating Duquesne Tuesday Dec. 6, 2016, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 1 hour ago

Former Robert Morris basketball player Dachon Burke, the team's leading scorer in 2017-18, has transferred to Nebraska.

Coach Tim Miles announced Monday that Burke has joined the Huskers basketball program. Burke was also considering Pitt.

Burke becomes at least the fifth player in recent years to leave RMU for larger programs: Marcquise Reed (Clemson), Rodney Pryor (Georgetown), Elijah Minnie (Eastern Michigan) and Isaiah Still (Iona).

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 17.6 points and 5.8 rebounds as a sophomore.

Burke will sit out the 2018-19 season and have two years of eligibility remaining.

“Dachon is an exciting addition to our program,” Miles said in a release. “He's had previous success at Robert Morris where he has been well coached by Andy O'Toole and enjoyed success against good competition. I think he will be a go-to player for us immediately as we strive to replace the likes of Glynn Watson Jr. and James Palmer Jr. on the perimeter after next season

“Dachon is quick to the ball and has excellent instincts. Look at his volume of assists and rebounds, and he's one of the best in the country in steals. That says a lot about his quickness, athleticism and feel for the game.”

Burke earned second-team all-Northeast Conference honors last season.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me