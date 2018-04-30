RMU's Burke officially transfers to Nebraska

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former Robert Morris basketball player Dachon Burke, the team's leading scorer in 2017-18, has transferred to Nebraska.

Coach Tim Miles announced Monday that Burke has joined the Huskers basketball program. Burke was also considering Pitt.

Burke becomes at least the fifth player in recent years to leave RMU for larger programs: Marcquise Reed (Clemson), Rodney Pryor (Georgetown), Elijah Minnie (Eastern Michigan) and Isaiah Still (Iona).

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 17.6 points and 5.8 rebounds as a sophomore.

Burke will sit out the 2018-19 season and have two years of eligibility remaining.

“Dachon is an exciting addition to our program,” Miles said in a release. “He's had previous success at Robert Morris where he has been well coached by Andy O'Toole and enjoyed success against good competition. I think he will be a go-to player for us immediately as we strive to replace the likes of Glynn Watson Jr. and James Palmer Jr. on the perimeter after next season

“Dachon is quick to the ball and has excellent instincts. Look at his volume of assists and rebounds, and he's one of the best in the country in steals. That says a lot about his quickness, athleticism and feel for the game.”

Burke earned second-team all-Northeast Conference honors last season.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.