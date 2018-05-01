RMU promotes Woodall to assistant coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former Pitt basketball player Tray Woodall was promoted to an assistant basketball coach at Robert Morris on Tuesday.

Woodall joined Andy Toole's staff in June of 2017 as the director of basketball operations.

He was a 2013 graduate of Pitt where he started 75 of 139 games and averaged 8.0 points per game during his career. He finished with 1,108 points and 580 assists.

Woodall was elevated because former assistants Kyle Griffin and Dante' Jackson recently were hired by other programs. Griffin is leaving RMU for LaSalle in the Atlantic 10 Conference, and Jackson is headed to Kent State in the Mid-American Conference.

“I've been impressed with how much Tray brings to the table to help our program on a day-to-day basis,” Toole said in a release. “It seemed like a natural fit to promote him to assistant coach. I know that he'll help our student-athletes continue to thrive both on the court and in the classroom.”

He joined the staff at Robert Morris after spending the 2016-17 season as an assistant coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology and a minor in communications, and played professionally in Turkey, Greece, Kosovo and Mexico.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.