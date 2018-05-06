Robert Morris wins NEC men's lacrosse title for first time
Updated 41 minutes ago
Robert Morris picked a memorable way to win its first conference men's lacrosse championship.
Junior midfielder Tyson Gibson capped a Colonials rally by scoring with 10 seconds remaining in overtime, giving Robert Morris a 9-8 victory over No. 20 St. Joseph in the Northeast Conference Tournament championship game Saturday in Philadelphia, giving them their first title in their 13-year history.
Robert Morris (12-4) rallied from a 6-3 halftime deficit, scoring five unanswered goals in the third quarter before St. Joseph (11-4) forced overtime.
Goalkeeper Alex Heger, named tournament most valuable player, made eight saves, including six in the second half. Matt Schmidt scored a pair of goals, while Gibson and Ryan Smith added two apiece.
The Colonials now will play in the NCAA tournament for the first time. The selection show will be broadcast at 9 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.