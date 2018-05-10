Freshmen, junior college transfers highlight RMU recruiting class

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Robert Morris men's basketball coach Andy Toole released the 2018 recruiting class Thursday and it includes two freshmen and two junior college transfers.

This is to offset the loss of graduates Xavier Williams and Ronnie Gombe, as well as Dachon Burke and Leondre Washington, who transferred. Burke, who averaged 17.4 points, transferred to Nebraska.

“What excites me the most about this recruiting class is that it will create competition up and down our roster,” Toole said in a news release. “When guys push each other to get better, that's going to help us get better as a team. I'm looking forward to watching these guys develop.”

The two freshmen are forward Philmon Gebrewhit (Boston, Mass.) and guard Cameron Wilbon (Merrillville, Ind.). The 6-foot-7 Gebrewhit averaged 22.3 points and 9.1 rebounds for Holderness School. The 6-5 Wilbon averaged 16.2 points and 5.7 rebounds at Don Bosco Prep in Crown Point, Ind.

The junior college players are guard Sayveon McEwen and forward Yannis Mendy (Metting, France). The 6-0 McEwen, a shot 40.9 percent from 3-point range, averaged 17.4 points at Shawnee Community College, while the 6-8 Mendy averaged 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds at Missouri State, West Plain.

Also eligible to play this season is Akron transfer Josh Williams, who will join his brother Jon in the Colonials' backcourt.

The recruiting class joins nine returning lettermen, including four starters, in 2018-19. The Colonials return senior guard Matty McConnell, Jon Williams and sophomore forwards Charles Bain and Koby Thomas as starters next season.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.