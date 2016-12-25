Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
WVU

West Virginia aims for pressure on Miami QB Kaaya

David Statman | Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 6:51 p.m.
Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya looks to throw during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame won 30-27. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

When the West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) take the field at the Russell Athletic Bowl on Dec. 28, they will face a rarity in modern college football: a truly 50-50 balanced offense.

Their opponent, the Miami Hurricanes (8-4), threw the ball 392 times in the regular season and ran it 401 times. But the Mountaineers will attempt to put a damper on the Hurricanes' strong, steady veteran pocket passer, Brad Kaaya.

”He's really good with decision making,” junior linebacker Al-Rasheed Benton said. “He tries to minimize those mistakes so you can't capitalize on them. His efficiency is decent, and he has a decent ball down the field. They will run the ball, run the ball, run the ball and then take a shot.”

While Kaaya didn't quite live up to preseason hopes that he could contend for the Heisman Trophy, he still turned in a solid statistical season, completing 61.2 percent of his passes for 3,250 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

However, Miami at times has struggled to protect Kaaya, ranking middle-of-the-pack in sacks allowed with two per game. Although he's had a productive season, Kaaya has scuffled when put under heavy pressure: in Miami's four losses he was sacked an average of 4 12 times and had a passer rating 20 points below his season average.

That presents a key matchup. WVU's aggressive take on the 3-3-5 defense is designed to create pressure from a variety of looks and angles. With that in mind, one of the Mountaineers' priorities will be bringing the heat on Miami's junior quarterback.

“We're not going to change what we do just because of who we're playing,” safety Jarrod Harper said. “We need to get pressure on them, make them move around in the pocket so we can force them into some bad decisions.”

If they give Kaaya time, he has the weapons to do damage. True freshman Ahmmon Richards broke Michael Irvin's freshman school record with 866 receiving yards this season, senior Stacy Coley caught a career-high nine touchdowns and tight end David Njoku ranked among the top pass-catching talents at his position with 654 yards and seven scores.

Combined with the steady run game provided by top tailbacks Mark Walton (1,065 yards, 14 touchdowns) and Joseph Yearby (592 yards, seven touchdowns), Miami's offense has the type of balance that West Virginia isn't accustomed to seeing in the Big 12.

The 3-3-5 is more designed to stifle the spread offenses common in WVU's conference, not Miami's traditional pro-style look. However, WVU's defense has proven successful against more power-heavy teams such as Kansas State, and at this point in the season, defensive coordinator Tony Gibson doesn't see any advantage in changing his gameplan.

“There's only a certain amount of coverages that you can play, so we're going to do what we do,” defensive coordinator Tony Gibson said. “We're going to drop eight, we're going to drop seven, we're going to blitz seven, blitz eight, and just do what we do.”

David Statman is a freelance writer.

