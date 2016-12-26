WVU hopes Orlando trip will continue recruiting success

On Wednesday, the West Virginia Mountaineers have a date with a historic power in the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

True, the Miami Hurricanes aren't what they once were — and these two former Big East rivals haven't faced off since 2003 — but West Virginia is familiar with Miami's talent and history, and knows it can't take the Hurricanes lightly.

“We give a great deal of respect to a team who has won so many national championships and is just loaded with players up and down the field,” offensive coordinator Joe Wickline said. “Their name speaks for itself.”

West Virginia's coaches are familiar with Miami on a deeper level. South Florida is one of West Virginia's biggest and most important recruiting bases. The 2016 Mountaineers have 10 players from the area, including four from Miami.

Past stars such as Geno Smith and Stedman Bailey came from the talent-rich area.

Many of the players WVU will face Wednesday, including Miami's leading rusher Mark Walton and return man Braxton Berrios, were players Mountaineers coaches heavily recruited. To running backs coach and Belle Glade, Fla., native JaJuan Seider, it's tough to match what players from South Florida bring.

“I don't care who you are, you can never simulate the kind of speed and the relentless attitude of a South Florida kid,” Seider said.

“One, they always think they're the best kids in the world, and it's the mindset of how you grew up. You compete every week, even high school and in little league. That's probably the most competitive little league football you'll be around. It goes to middle school, it goes to high school and it goes to college.”

West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said he hopes to use the trip and the matchup as another recruiting opportunity.

The Mountaineers have two players from South Florida who are committed for the 2017 recruiting class, including highly rated wide receiver Mike Harley of Fort Lauderdale, who made headlines by reportedly asserting he'd play for the winner of the bowl game.

Wednesday's game could help WVU out in that department, and the Mountaineers hope their familiarity with Miami's personnel will help them on the field as well. No matter the result, they'll continue to recruit South Florida.

“The biggest thing that people fail to realize is South Florida kids will leave, period,” Seider said. “They aren't stuck there saying they have to go to Miami, Florida or Florida State, because they've seen so many kids leave and have success. It's who you put on recruiting that area, and it's the area where everybody gets caught up in the stars. Well, that's an area where the underrated kid is just as good as that kid if they get out there and work hard enough, it's proven.”

David Statman is a freelance reporter.